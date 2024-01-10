KSA Warehousing Automation Market Growth, Development and Opportunities in 2024-2032

The KSA Warehousing Automation Market value was US$ $$ billion in 2022. The KSA Warehousing Automation Market value is forecast to reach US$ $$ billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) $% during the forecast period from 2024-2032.

Market Overview:

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) witnesses a consolidated warehousing automation market with substantial growth potential, primarily propelled by the expansion of the e-commerce sector and government initiatives such as Vision 2030 and the National Industrial Development & Logistics Program (NIDLP). Rapid digitalization, increased technology adoption, and advanced technology integration have further contributed to the industry’s growth. The country boasts a high internet penetration rate of 99.0% as of 2023.

The Marine Network of Saudi Arabia, coupled with the burgeoning regional e-commerce market, has fueled the demand for warehouses and storage facilities, reinforcing the growth of automated warehouses.

KSA Warehousing Automation Market Analysis:

The catalysts for KSA’s warehouse automation include the impact of COVID-19 and the surge in e-commerce businesses, driving the need for operational efficiency. Challenges include a lack of skilled professionals, improper implementation leading to inaccurate data commands, and reluctance to adopt automation. The market is currently consolidated, with high capital requirements acting as a barrier for new entrants.

The KSA Government aims to position the Kingdom as a logistics hub under Vision 2030, focusing on Special Economic Zones (SEZs), integrated transport infrastructure, and sea port reformation.

Key Trends by Market Segment:

By Type of Product: Automated systems like conveyor and sortation systems are expected to grow significantly, while the implementation of robots, particularly Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR), is anticipated to increase gradually. Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) will play a crucial role in managing operations. Automated Storage/Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) and automated sortation systems, although expensive, are expected to contribute significantly to revenue.

By Captive vs 3PL Warehouse Automation: Captive warehouses dominate the market, generating most revenue due to cost-effectiveness and efficiency, especially for organizations with large order fulfillment volumes in metropolitan areas.

Competitive Landscape:

Competition parameters include the number of Stock Keeping Units (SKUs), brand collaborations, and geographical presence. Real estate investments are becoming prominent, with logistics companies promoting partnerships. SSI Schafer holds the highest market share (20.0% in 2022) in KSA’s automation warehouse market. Combined, SSI Schafer and ACME account for nearly 30.0% of the total market share.

Recent Developments:

Recent developments include an agreement between Smart LOG and Four Principles to expand their presence in the Middle East, particularly in KSA and the UAE, offering warehouse automation to e-commerce and e-grocery companies. Government initiatives, such as Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, are driving greenfield investments.

Saudi Arabia has invested $800 million to expand and modernize the South Container Terminal at Jeddah Islamic Port, doubling its container capacity to 4 million TEUs by 2024.

Future Outlook:

The market is poised for high-paced growth in the next five years, driven by rapid digitalization and increased investments. The demand and market share of e-commerce and retail are expected to rise, fueled by a focus on reducing overall sales cycle duration.

Government initiatives, greenfield investments, and the establishment of new logistic zones are expected to catalyze the demand for multi-client warehouses. Automated Storage/Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) are expected to increase due to rising consumer spending and heavy investments in research and development.

The market will likely be driven by ongoing labor shortages, a more integrated warehouse approach, and the introduction of better and more affordable solutions, such as automated supply chain modules in KSA.

Buy Now and Get a Discount of 30%:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=YA204

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

