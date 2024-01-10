UK Lubricant Market advanced technology, future potential, forecast 2024-2032

The UK Lubricant Market value was US$ $$ billion in 2022. The UK Lubricant Market value is forecast to reach US$ $$ billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) $% during the forecast period from 2024-2032.

Market Overview:

The lubricant market in the UK has undergone significant changes and transformations, marked by stability as of 2022. The market’s historical journey saw pivotal contributions from Castrol Classic oils and the emergence of new players exploring advanced technologies. However, the Covid-19 pandemic led to a decline in demand, impacting the supply chain and the automobile manufacturing sector. The current focus is on recovery and exploring opportunities, particularly in the electric vehicle (EV) market, with an increasing emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendly approaches to lubricant manufacturing.

Key Trends by Market Segment:

By Distribution Channel: OEM workshops stand out as the preferred choice for customers due to knowledgeable staff, while commercial vehicle manufacturers establish their distribution networks. The online channel witnessed a surge in sales during 2020, driven by the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

By End User: The construction sector in the UK experienced growth in 2022, attributed to increased construction projects and repair/maintenance work. This growth is influenced by the demand for construction equipment, aligning with growing construction activities in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players such as Shell, BP Plc (Castrol), and ExxonMobil dominate the UK’s lubricants market, collectively holding over 50% market share. Competition revolves around product portfolio, distribution network, pricing, and quality. These players serve renowned OEMs, emphasizing their strong client base. The market is characterized by intense competition, with companies focusing on innovation and research to meet evolving customer demands.

Recent Developments:

Castrol’s collaboration with automotive distributors offers trade customers vouchers ahead of the busy autumn season.

Shell’s active involvement in motorsport activities and sponsorship deals for brand promotion.

Castrol’s extension of its lubricants aftermarket supply partnership with Renault until 2027.

Shell becoming Wartsila’s designated strategic partner for stationary engine oils under a new Master Lubricants Agreement (MLA).

Future Outlook:

The future outlook for the UK lubricants market anticipates growth with a projected CAGR of $% (2022-2027), driven by rising demand for industrial and synthetic lubricants. The Fourth Industrial Revolution’s adoption in manufacturing processes contributes to growth in the industrial sector, presenting opportunities for industrial lubricants. Automotive dealerships and franchised service chains are expected to be key lubricant distribution channels. Additionally, long-term tie-ups with the transportation sector players are foreseen to fuel market revenue, emphasizing the importance of sustainability and eco-friendly practices in the evolving lubricants landscape.

Buy Now and Get a Discount of 30%:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=YA202

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

