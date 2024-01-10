KMT candidates distance themselves from Taiwan ex-president’s China comments

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) distanced himself from former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) Wednesday (Jan. 10) after the latter said that on cross-strait issues, one should believe Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平).

The comment, made during an interview with Germany’s Deutsche Welle, provoked condemnation from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and expressions of disagreement from the former KMT president’s allies. China’s attempts at interfering with Taiwan’s elections through fake news, sending fighter jets into the airspace close to Taiwan, imposing import bans on Taiwanese products, and inviting local politicians over for propaganda sessions have been met with widespread disapproval.

In a reaction to Ma’s comments, Hou said his ideas diverged from the former president’s, per Radio Taiwan International (RTI). He favored the “3 D strategy” of deterrence through self-defense capability, dialogue, and de-escalation, the KMT candidate said.

Hou added he had never held any unrealistic ideas about China. He opposed Beijing’s “One Country, Two Systems” and would protect Taiwan’s system of freedom and democracy, he said.

Hou’s running mate Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康) said that one should not disbelieve everything Xi said, but one should not believe everything either, per UDN. Taiwan had to be careful in dealing with China, and first contemplate how to protect itself, the KMT vice presidential candidate said.

Ma’s office later responded to the comments by saying DPP presidential candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) also believed Xi when he said China would not attack Taiwan in 2027, RTI reported.