Smart Vending Machine Market : Competitive Landscape and Analysis by Recent Trends 2023 to 2032

Report Ocean published a new report, titled, “Smart Vending Machine Market 2023-2032“. The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.
The Global Smart Vending Machines Market size was valued at USD 5.91 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 19.01 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.12% from 2022 to 2030.
The major factors attributed to the growing adoption of interactive technologies in various application and option to operate the machines 24/7 without any manual intervention makes them ideal for use in offices and commercial and public areas.
Major market player included in this report are:
Azkoyen Vending Systems
American Vending Machines
Bulk Vending Systems
Automated Merchandising Systems
Evoka Group, Bianchi Industry SpA
Crane Merchandising Systems
Continental Vending, Inc.
Sanden Holdings Corporation
Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product Type
Food
Beverages
Tabaco
Snacks
Medicine
Fresh fruit & Vegetable
Others
By Application
Retail sites
Public transport hubs
Offices/Institutions
Others
By Payment Mode
Cash
Cashless
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rusia
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2020
Base year 2021
Forecast period 2022 to 2030.
