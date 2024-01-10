Former AIT official discusses differences between Lai and Hou victories

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The United States will closely watch whether Lai Ching-te (賴清德) will stick to current policies if he is elected president, and whether China will interpret a Kuomintang (KMT) victory as a sign that Taiwan agrees to unification, a former American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) official said Wednesday (Jan. 10).

Former AIT Deputy Director David Keegan told a forum in Taipei City about Washington’s expectations for the candidates of the two main political parties. On Saturday (Jan. 13), voters will choose between Lai of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), KMT candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜), and Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Chair Ko Wen-je (柯文哲).

If Lai wins, the U.S. will observe whether he sticks to his promises and follows current President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) China policies, the China Times reported. According to Keegan, Washington was concerned that Lai might see his victory as an opportunity to move in the direction of de jure independence for Taiwan.

A Lai administration’s statements and even minor actions will receive close attention from the U.S., he said. Washington will want to prevent any unilateral changes to the status quo, but will also support the continued strengthening of Taiwan’s defense capabilities, he added.

The key moment will be the new president’s inaugural speech scheduled for May 20. The contents of the address will give the first indication of how Lai wants to improve relations with Beijing if he wins the election, Keegan said.

In the event of a Hou victory, China will issue a welcome message to a new era, but Washington will remind it to reduce cross-strait tension and improve dialogue, he said. A KMT victory in the elections will be an expression of Taiwan’s public opinion, not an acceptance of China’s unification plans, according to Keegan.

Hou will have to take care not to move too close to Beijing, while a continuation of U.S. arms deliveries will still anger China. Washington will also monitor Hou’s cabinet choices, he said.