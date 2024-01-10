Taiwan numerologist warns ‘Year of the Dragon’ unlucky for certain people

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Some people should exercise caution during the “Year of the Dragon,” according to folk customs expert and founding chairman of the Taichung Numerology Education Association, Yang Teng-ke (楊登嵙).

Yang believes those born within the dragon, dog, ox, and rabbit Chinese zodiac signs are particularly at risk. This is due to the influence of Tai Sui (太岁), the Grand Duke of Jupiter, who is a deity that may clash with a person’s Chinese zodiac sign in a particular year, per UDN.

Yang said these people should take special precautions, such as being mindful of the deity, offering special prayers, and even sponsoring a light to be lit in a local temple.

Those born in the “Year of the Dragon" should pay attention to villains and not retain too much wealth, Yang said. Those born in the “Year of the Dog" should pay attention to accidental injuries, gossip, villains, bankruptcy, and physical ailments.

Those born in the “Year of the Ox" are encouraged to work hard in their careers to become prosperous and gain the attention of supporters. In the first and fifth months of the lunar calendar, they should pay attention to potential fraud and losing their fortune. Yang said the solution to this bad luck is lighting a Guang Ming light (光明燈) in a temple.

Finally, those born in the “Year of the Rabbit” should pay attention to illness, particularly in the third and ninth months of the lunar calendar. Yang said that if you are in poor health, do not visit sick people to pay condolences.