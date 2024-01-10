Eastern Taiwan mayor starts quake fundraiser to support Japan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the earthquake that struck Japan on New Year’s Day, Hualien Mayor Wei Chia-yen (魏嘉彥) initiated a fundraising campaign on Tuesday (Jan. 9) to support Ishikawa Prefecture’s disaster relief and recovery.

To assist Japan, the Ministry of Health and Welfare opened a special disaster relief account to accept public donations on Friday (Jan. 5), per CNA. Mayor Wei donated a day’s earnings along with Hualien’s Chief Secretary Weng Mei-hua (翁美華) and other directors.

Chen En-mian (陳恩冕), a donor who responded to the campaign, said he felt the earthquake victims needed help. He recalled that Hualien experienced a strong earthquake on Feb. 2, 2018, and felt happy to contribute to the fund.

Mayor Wei expressed gratitude for everyone’s participation in the fundraiser. He said although the amount donated was not a lot, it still showed the goodwill of the people.

The Hualien City Government said its finance department, responsible for fundraising matters, will collect the donations and remit the funds to the dedicated disaster relief account. They hope that the donated funds can be deployed for disaster relief and reconstruction efforts in the affected areas.