Taiwan’s Asus unveils new ROG Phone 8 at CES 2024

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) on Tuesday (Jan. 9) announced its latest gaming smartphone at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

The ROG Phone 8 series comes in three different versions: the ROG Phone 8, ROG Phone 8 Pro, and ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition. The new phones are thinner at 8.9 mm compared to the ROG Phone 7’s 10.49 mm, lighter at 225 g compared to the previous generation’s 239 g, and have improved dust and water resistance (IP68 compared to IP54), according to The Verge.

All three phones are powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The ROG Phone 8 is equipped with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, while the Phone 8 Pro has 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, and the Phone 8 Pro Edition comes with 24 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage.

Asus says the ROG Phone 8 is around 20% more thermally efficient than its predecessor, while the new version of its AeroActive Cooler can be attached to the back of the phone to reduce the back cover temperature by up to 26 C.

The ROG Phone 8 has a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen, with a 2,448 x 1,080 resolution, and a 165 Hz refresh rate. It also comes with a 2,500-nit peak brightness, according to Engadget.

The new gaming phone also comes with a 50 MP main wide camera, a 13 MP ultrawide sensor, and a 32 MP telephoto with a 3x optical zoom. It also has a 32 MP front-facing camera.

It is equipped with a 5,500 mAh battery that can be fast-charged at up to 65 W, and wirelessly charged at 15 W.

The ROG Phone 8 series will be available for pre-orders soon. The ROG Phone 8 will cost US$1,100 (NT$34,233), the ROG Phone 8 Pro US$1,200, and the ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition US$1,500, per Engadget.