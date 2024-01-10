New Taipei police officer found dead in home with gunshot wound

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A police officer surnamed Li (李) was found dead with a gunshot wound to the chest on Wednesday (Jan. 10) at his residence, reported CNA.

After a preliminary investigation, police found that the Houde Police Station officer was on patrol from 8:00 a.m. to 10 a.m. The officer reportedly told his colleagues that he had to go to a sub-branch to handle a task.

After some time, the police officer could not be reached, and his colleagues decided to visit his residence. Officers then found him collapsed in his bedroom with no vital signs, and suicide is suspected as the cause of death, per CNA.

Forensic officers have sealed off the scene to investigate and collect evidence. The family has been notified, and an investigation will be conducted.