US media reports on changes in Taiwanese identity

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Leading U.S. media outlets, National Public Radio (NPR) and National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC), have released news reports on changes in Taiwanese identity, per SETN.

The NPR radio program "All Things Considered" launched an 11-minute special report on Monday (Jan. 8) with reporters Ailsa Chang and Emily Feng, who discussed China and Taiwan's complicated history and changes in Taiwanese identity over generations. In addition, the NPR report, “What It Means to Be Taiwanese for One Family," said most Taiwanese now identify as Taiwanese, a major change from the prevailing feeling 30 years ago.

Among the families visited by the two NPR reporters, a 67-year-old patriarch identifies himself as Chinese, even though his family has lived in Taiwan for hundreds of years. He grew up during the Martial Law period, recognized Chiang Kai-shek’s (蔣介石) contribution to Taiwan, and asserted, "My ancestors came from the mainland."

However, his 41-year-old daughter has a different view, as she identifies herself as Taiwanese. She studied in the U.K. and experienced the Sunflower Movement along with her friends. She strongly identifies as Taiwanese and advocates that Taiwan is an independent country.

NBC aired a 1:39-minute news report, “Generational Divide seen in views on China during Taiwan’s election," that focused on the generational divide among Taiwanese.

"There is essentially a generational shift, as the older generation is more likely to be for unification and the younger generation is a lot less likely. The younger people tend to have a separate, almost distinct Taiwanese national identity,” said political scientist Sung Wen-ti (宋文笛).

Upwards of 200 foreign reporters have arrived in Taiwan for its presidential and legislative elections on Saturday (Jan. 13).