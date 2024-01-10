Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

US media reports on changes in Taiwanese identity

Over 200 foreign journalists arrive in Taiwan to cover election

  373
By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/10 15:54
Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu addresses foreign media. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu addresses foreign media. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Leading U.S. media outlets, National Public Radio (NPR) and National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC), have released news reports on changes in Taiwanese identity, per SETN.

The NPR radio program "All Things Considered" launched an 11-minute special report on Monday (Jan. 8) with reporters Ailsa Chang and Emily Feng, who discussed China and Taiwan's complicated history and changes in Taiwanese identity over generations. In addition, the NPR report, “What It Means to Be Taiwanese for One Family," said most Taiwanese now identify as Taiwanese, a major change from the prevailing feeling 30 years ago.

Among the families visited by the two NPR reporters, a 67-year-old patriarch identifies himself as Chinese, even though his family has lived in Taiwan for hundreds of years. He grew up during the Martial Law period, recognized Chiang Kai-shek’s (蔣介石) contribution to Taiwan, and asserted, "My ancestors came from the mainland."

However, his 41-year-old daughter has a different view, as she identifies herself as Taiwanese. She studied in the U.K. and experienced the Sunflower Movement along with her friends. She strongly identifies as Taiwanese and advocates that Taiwan is an independent country.

NBC aired a 1:39-minute news report, “Generational Divide seen in views on China during Taiwan’s election," that focused on the generational divide among Taiwanese.

"There is essentially a generational shift, as the older generation is more likely to be for unification and the younger generation is a lot less likely. The younger people tend to have a separate, almost distinct Taiwanese national identity,” said political scientist Sung Wen-ti (宋文笛).

Upwards of 200 foreign reporters have arrived in Taiwan for its presidential and legislative elections on Saturday (Jan. 13).
2024 presidential election
NPR
NBC
foreign media
Taiwanese identity
media
Taiwan independent country
Taiwan independence
unification

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan People's Party leader to sell illegally used land
Taiwan People's Party leader to sell illegally used land
2024/01/09 20:44
Taiwan election 2024: Major party positions on death penalty
Taiwan election 2024: Major party positions on death penalty
2024/01/08 19:37
3 presidential candidates host 'Super Sunday' rallies in Kaohsiung
3 presidential candidates host 'Super Sunday' rallies in Kaohsiung
2024/01/08 11:20
Taiwan opposition party sues DPP for attack ad on copyright grounds
Taiwan opposition party sues DPP for attack ad on copyright grounds
2024/01/07 20:37
Photo of the Day: Politicians on final weekend of campaigning
Photo of the Day: Politicians on final weekend of campaigning
2024/01/07 17:51