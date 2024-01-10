Europe Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market 2024 Projected to Experience Unprecedented Revenue Growth Until 2032

Overview of the Europe Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market:

The Europe Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. A key driving factor for the market is the shift towards low-cost flexible packaging. However, stringent environmental regulations regarding VOC emissions are hindering the growth of the market.

Key Market Features:

The increasing adoption of bio-based pressure-sensitive adhesives is expected to be a significant driver for the market.

Acrylics, among the resin types, held the highest market share and are likely to continue dominating the market during the forecast period.

The packaging industry is anticipated to be the dominant end-user sector for the market during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends:

Packaging Industry Dominance:

Pressure-sensitive adhesives, particularly PSAs, offer several advantages for the packaging industry. They provide a timely way to make products compliant and shelf-ready, ensuring safety and discretion. Unlike glue sticks, PSAs do not require heat during application, enhancing safety among plant workers. PSAs are less intrusive on packaging designs, offering the required grip without compromising the brand image. They are less noticeable, preserving the brand and maximizing impact.

The use of pressure-sensitive adhesives is cost-effective, as there is no need to wait until they cure. They compress the substrate upon application, bonding instantly, speeding up production.

PSAs provide a bond that removes cleanly without damaging the packaging or leaving residue, contributing to maintaining the brand image.

Acrylic Resins Leading the Market:

Acrylics copolymers are widely used in the manufacturing of pressure-sensitive adhesives. These copolymers, made from various acrylic monomers, offer viscoelastic performance characteristics. Solvent-borne thermoplastic acrylic resin, for instance, exhibits excellent substrate adhesion, suitable for UV coating and various substrates like ABS, ABS+PC, PS, PC, and metals.

Acrylic resin-borne adhesives find extensive applications in the automotive sector and are increasingly used in the aerospace and marine industries.

Competitive Landscape:

The Europe pressure-sensitive adhesives market is moderately consolidated, with a few players holding the majority of the market share.

Key players include 3M, Arkema Group, Dow, Henkel AG and KGaA, and H.B. Fuller Company, among others.

This report covers several key questions related to the global Europe Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market, including:

What can be expected for the Europe Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market in the next decade?

What are the primary drivers of growth in the Europe Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market?

Which technologies are likely to experience the most rapid growth, both by market and region?

How do opportunities within the Europe Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market vary based on the size of the end market?

What is the breakdown of Europe Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) by type and application?

How have recent events such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict impacted the Europe Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market?

The Key Points Covered in the Table of Contents:

Overview: This section provides a concise summary of the report, offering a high-level understanding of the Europe Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market. It serves as an introduction, providing insights into the nature and contents of the research study.

Market Analysis: The research study accurately and reliably forecasts the market share of key segments within the Europe Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market. This analysis enables industry participants to make strategic investments in the significant growth areas of the Europe Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market.

Analysis of Leading Players’ Strategies: Market participants can utilize this report to gain a competitive advantage over their rivals in the Europe Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market. It offers an in-depth analysis of the strategies employed by leading players, enabling others to develop effective strategies and stay ahead in the market.

Regional Growth Analysis: The report covers all major regions and countries relevant to the Europe Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market. The regional analysis facilitates market players in identifying untapped regional markets, devising unique regional strategies, and comparing the growth patterns across different regions.

Market Forecasts: Purchasers of this report gain access to precise and validated estimations of the overall market size in terms of both value and volume. The study also includes comprehensive forecasts for consumption, production, sales, and other pertinent factors related to the Europe Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market.

