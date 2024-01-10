South Africa Compound Feed Market 2024 Predicts Record Revenue Growth in the Next Decade

Overview of the South Africa Compound Feed Market:

The South Africa compound feed market is projected to achieve a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The market is experiencing steady growth due to increased livestock production driven by a rise in population, growing consumption levels, and urbanization. The popularity of hydroponics production, supported by the government’s efforts to strengthen trade ties, particularly in the sale of meat, is another factor driving the demand for compound feed. In 2019, Nutreco acquired Animal Nutrition and Health (ANH), a South African premix company, which will be integrated into Trow Nutrition South Africa, aiming to expand its activities and enhance market presence.

Key Market Trends:

Rising Meat Consumption:

Increased health concerns, nutritional awareness, and rising disposable income have led to a surge in demand for meat products. This growing demand for animal products and processed meat presents an opportunity for feed manufacturers to enhance animal productivity. Per capita meat consumption in South Africa, especially poultry meat, has been on the rise, indicating a higher demand for compound feed in the livestock industry.

Growing Popularity of Hydroponics:

The expansion of the aquafeed industry has created an opportunity for compound feed to thrive in the market. Aquafeeds, which enhance immunity and improve fish performance, contribute to the quick weight gain of fish. The government’s investment in hydroponics, as part of initiatives like Operation Phakisa: Oceans Economy, supports the sustainable growth of the aquaculture sector. The increasing demand for compound feed is influenced by the government’s focus on strengthening trade ties in meat sales, both domestically and internationally.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading companies are concentrating on acquiring feed facilities and small-scale manufacturing to expand their businesses in local and international markets. Some players are extending their geographical presence through acquisitions or mergers with manufacturers in foreign markets.

Key players in the South Africa compound feed market include Cargill Inc, Archer Daniels Midland, Charoen Pokphand, Nutreco NV, Novus International, Meadow Feeds, Alltech Inc., and New Hope Group.

Nutreco’s acquisition of Advit in 2016, a South African premix and feed additive company, signifies a strategic move to achieve market expansion in South Africa.

