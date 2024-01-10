Europe Lime Market 2024 Future Revenue Projections and Suggest Strong Growth Potential

In-Depth Exploration of the Europe Lime Market: Enriching Industry Understanding, Envisioning Trends, Evaluating Growth Catalysts, and Forecasting Advancements from 2024 to 2032.

Report Ocean has recently released a comprehensive research report on the Europe Lime Market. The report offers a detailed analysis of various market characteristics, such as size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies.

European Lime Market Overview:

The European lime market is expected to witness a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period (2020-2025). The lime production in the European Union is primarily concentrated in the Mediterranean region, with Spain and Italy contributing 80% of the overall lime production. The remaining 20% is distributed among other member states like Greece and Portugal. Italy, the second-largest lime producer, sees its main production region in Sicily, accounting for 88% of the country’s lime production. Over the years, lime has become a crucial component in many culinary dishes and is also used for decorative purposes. The production of exotic lime varieties, such as finger limes, has witnessed a surge in recent years due to their premium pricing and demand. Domestic consumption of lime within the European Union is steadily increasing, prompting countries to boost production to meet domestic demands.

Key Market Trends:

1. Rising Domestic Consumption Boosts the Market:

Domestic demand for limes and lemons is consistently growing in the region. Limes are predominantly grown for the fresh market, with the juice from lemons and limes being primarily used as a flavoring agent in beverages. Persian Lime, the most widely produced lime variety for fresh consumption, is popular due to its seedless nature. According to a recent FAO report, Europe leads in the fresh domestic consumption of limes and lemons, reaching 1,766 thousand metric tons in 2019/20. As economies westernize, the construction of more hotels is contributing to increased lemon usage in water and cocktails. Western Europe witnessed a consumption increase of 300 grams per resident annually between 2013 and 2016, reaching an average of 1.8 kg per resident per year. In Eastern Europe, the consumption increased by 400 grams, reaching an average of 2.3 kg per resident per year. This growing local demand is likely to drive the market during the forecast period.

2. Spain Dominates Production in Europe:

Strong consumer demand for Spanish limes is driving growth not only in Spain but also in neighboring countries aiming to meet the demands of the Spanish market. According to FAO, Spain produced 1087.2 thousand metric tons of lemons in 2018. The area cultivated under limes and lemons in Spain increased from 38,484 hectares in 2015 to 46,010 hectares in 2018. Spain is also the leading exporter of lime globally, exporting 815.2 thousand metric tons of lime and lemons worldwide in 2018 (ITC Trade Map). The country typically exports lime to other European nations such as Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Poland, and Italy. Major non-European importers of Spanish lime include Canada and the US. The production trend in Spain is likely to grow steadily during the forecast period, given high local and export demands in the European Union region.

