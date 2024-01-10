North America Drilling and Completion Fluids Market Trends to Boost Growth in Leading Industries by 2032

North America Drilling and Completion Fluids Market Overview:

The North America drilling and completion fluids market is poised to grow at a noteworthy CAGR of approximately 10.08% during the forecast period. Key drivers include lower breakeven prices for operators, elevated crude oil prices, increased drilling in onshore areas, and the revitalization of Mexico’s oil and gas industry due to industry liberalization. However, challenges arise from insufficient pipeline capacity in crucial shale plays, resulting in numerous uncompleted wells, restraining the demand for completion fluids.

Key Highlights:

The onshore segment held the largest market share in 2018, driven by robust onshore oil and gas activities in the United States and Canada. The Austin Basin, benefitting from proximity to extensive infrastructure and successful deployment of new technologies, presents significant opportunities for the drilling and completion fluids market. The United States is anticipated to dominate the market due to robust drilling activities in unconventional plays.

Key Market Trends:

Dominance of Onshore Segment: The onshore segment, accounting for over half of the market share in 2018, is expected to maintain its dominance. The United States and Canada experienced a 13.3% increase in the average onshore active rig count as of December 2018.

Increased onshore oil and gas activities in North America, particularly in shale reserves, contribute to a surge in production. The declining operational cost in the basin makes marginal projects economically viable even in a low oil price environment.

The rise in crude oil prices has significantly benefited the onshore sector, outpacing offshore activities in North America. A considerable number of uncompleted wells across the region create ample opportunities for completion fluid providers. United States Market Dominance: The United States emerges as a major player in the global drilling and completion fluids market, accounting for nearly half of the global average onshore rig count from January to September 2019.

Over the past decade, upstream oil and gas activity in the United States has shifted toward shale reserves, with tight oil and dry gas from shale reserves representing a substantial portion of total crude oil and natural gas production.

Shale oil and gas production, characterized by a larger number of wells per acre, especially with the increasing share of horizontal wells, drives the demand for drilling and completion fluids in the country.

The market is further stimulated by the escalating lateral length of wells in the United States.

Competitive Landscape:

The North America drilling and completion fluids market exhibit fragmentation.

Key players such as Schlumberger Limited, Baker Hughes Co., Halliburton Company, National-Oilwell Varco Inc., and CES Energy Solutions Corp. are prominent contributors to the competitive landscape.

