Europe Ruminant Feed Premix Market Positive Outlook for Expansion in the Coming Years

In-Depth Exploration of the Europe Ruminant Feed Premix Market: Enriching Industry Understanding, Envisioning Trends, Evaluating Growth Catalysts, and Forecasting Advancements from 2024 to 2032.

Report Ocean has recently released a comprehensive research report on the Europe Ruminant Feed Premix Market. The report offers a detailed analysis of various market characteristics, such as size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also provides insights into the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

European Ruminant Feed Premix Market Overview:

The European ruminant feed premix market is projected to witness a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.5% during the forecast period. The substantial size of the ruminant feed market in Europe is primarily attributed to advancements in the meat and dairy industries. Increased awareness in the red meat sector regarding the significance of animal nutrition and ongoing research on the optimal nutrient blends have fueled the rapid development of the ruminant feed premix market in the region.

Key Market Trends:

Demand from Dairy Industry Drives Market Growth: In 2018, the dairy sector emerged as the second-largest agricultural segment in Europe, contributing over 12% to the total agricultural output. With 20.75 million dairy cattle in Europe producing 172.2 million metric tons of raw milk in 2018, feed premixes play a crucial role in enhancing the quality and quantity of milk. The well-established dairy sector remains a key driving factor for the European ruminant feed premix market.

France and Russia Dominate the Market: France and Russia stand out as the leading cattle producers in Europe, collectively contributing 30% to the total European cattle production. The advanced dairy and beef industries in these countries are significant contributors to their dominance. Russia has experienced consistent growth in feed premix demand in response to increasing consumer interest. Data from the Russian State Statistical Service (Rosstat) indicates a 1.9% year-on-year increase, with Russia producing 126,700 tons of feed premixes in the first half of 2016.



Competitive Landscape:

The European feed premix market is characterized by its division among various global and regional players. Leading companies such as Cargill, Kemin, and Nutreco play a significant role in the region. To maintain a competitive edge in the developed markets of Europe, manufacturers adopt key strategies, with investments in Research and Development being a prominent approach for introducing innovative and beneficial products.

