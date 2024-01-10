China Haying and Forage Machinery Market Trends Point to Huge Growth Driven by Key Players

Report Ocean has recently released a comprehensive research report on the China Haying and Forage Machinery Market. The report offers a detailed analysis of various market characteristics, such as size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also provides insights into the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Chinese Haying and Forage Equipment Market Overview:

The Chinese haying and forage equipment market is anticipated to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.08% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.

Key Features:

China stands as one of the largest markets for haying and forage equipment, driven by substantial demand for production and increased reliance on irrigation and agro-inputs, necessitating the adoption of farm mechanization in agriculture.

In northern China, large-scale haying equipment is widely used due to the generally large farm sizes, whereas in southern China, where farm sizes are smaller, many farmers outsource their haying work to third-party contractors who value the performance and efficiency of their investment.

Key Market Trends:

Rising Demand for Balers in Livestock Feedlots: The demand for hay balers has surged from the feedlot sector in China. In 2018, China imported 6,854 units of forage balers, a notable increase from 2,110 units in 2016. The beef industry plays a significant role in livestock and meat production in China, ranking third globally for meat production. With the rapid economic development, meat consumption has grown, and the need for feedlots has increased to meet the rising demand for feed. This, in turn, drives the demand for equipment to handle the feed, contributing to the overall growth of the haying and forage equipment market in the country.

Increasing Adoption of Precision Farming for Quality Harvest: The pursuit of quality harvests with enhanced yield and productivity has led to the development of advanced farming technologies in reapers, incorporating features such as increased electronic sensing for monitoring harvest load, cloud-based processing for yield, and quality mapping, among others. Precision agriculture, with benefits like reduced fertilizer use and pollution, production optimization, etc., is gaining traction. The demand for forage harvesters is growing among farmers due to their low yield waste and high harvest efficiency facilitated by the adoption of precision farming. Combine harvesters help minimize labor costs and time by integrating harvesting, threshing, and winnowing in a single cycle. Technological advancements in forage harvesters are further contributing to the popularity of agricultural harvesters in the country.



Competitive Landscape:

The Chinese agricultural haying and forage equipment market exhibit a fairly concentrated structure, with a few companies holding the majority of the market shares. In this rapidly growing agricultural equipment market, companies are not only competing based on product quality or innovation but are also focused on strategic initiatives to gain a larger market share and expand their market size.

Key players in the market include AGCO, CLAAS, John Deere, KUNH Group, CNH Industrial, and others.

