Romania Wind Energy Market Key Players to Dominate with Explosive Growth Plans

Overview of the Romanian Wind Energy Market:

The Romanian wind energy market is anticipated to witness a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of over 2.5% during the forecast period. The country’s renewable energy sector faced challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including disruptions in the supply chain and project delays. Romania had already achieved its 2020 renewable energy targets, leading to a reduction in new investments until 2021. Despite being blessed with the highest wind potential in Southeast Europe, particularly in the Dobrogea region, the market is expected to experience significant sectoral and economic growth, driven by increasing energy demand. Factors such as the growing preference for renewable energy, rising investments in wind farms, initiatives to reduce reliance on fossil fuel-based power generation, government policies, and the declining cost of wind energy are poised to propel the wind energy market. However, the increasing adoption of alternative clean power sources like solar, coupled with the availability of fossil fuels, might pose challenges to wind energy growth.

Key Features:

As of 2020, inland wind farms dominated Romania’s wind energy sector, with offshore projects still in the planning stages, indicating the continued dominance of inland wind energy during the forecast period.

Romania’s exclusive economic zone exhibited a substantial offshore wind power potential, with 76 GW, including 22 GW in shallow waters and 54 MW in deep waters suitable for floating wind farms, offering significant opportunities for market players.

Key Market Trends:

Inland Wind Energy Dominance: In 2020, Romania’s total installed wind energy capacity primarily came from inland wind farms, reflecting consistent growth over the last decade. Wind energy accounted for about 12% of Romania’s electricity generation in 2020, with installed coastal wind energy capacity reaching 3029 MW. Romania’s wind energy sector is the second-largest contributor to renewable energy after hydropower. The share of wind and other renewables in Romania’s power generation mix is expected to increase by 35% by 2030.

Increasing Competition from Alternative Energy Sources: While wind and hydropower have traditionally been the primary sources of renewable energy globally and in Romania, the landscape is rapidly changing with the rise of solar and bioenergy. Solar and bioenergy have experienced significant growth in Romania in recent years. Solar energy, leveraging the country’s widespread solar potential, has seen substantial growth, with capacity increasing from 1 MW in 2009 to 1386 MW in 2019. Bioenergy capacity also grew from 16 MW in 2009 to 142 MW in 2019. The solar power sector, supported by favorable government policies and applicability in both small and large-scale installations, has outpaced wind energy growth and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The Romanian wind energy market exhibits a reasonably consolidated structure, with key participants including CEZ Romania SA, Enel Green Power SpA, EDP Renovaveis SA, VERBUND AG, and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA.

