North America Smart Homes Market Key Players to Watch in Booming Forecast

Report Ocean has recently released a comprehensive research report on the North America Smart Homes Market. The report offers a detailed analysis of various market characteristics, such as size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also provides insights into the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Overview of the North America Smart Homes Market:

The North America Smart Homes Market is anticipated to witness a robust growth at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Key Features:

The widespread rollout of 5G in the US, coupled with advanced Wi-Fi technologies such as Wi-Fi 6, is enhancing the connectivity of smart home devices, allowing for faster and more powerful networks. This results in improved access to processing and data resources in the cloud, transforming IoT services delivery, including smart home technology. 5G technology enables devices to operate wirelessly, consuming minimal power.

Major telecom players like AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint launched their 5G wireless networks towards the end of 2020, providing 5G access to customers in select cities across the US. While it will take a few years for full, high-speed 5G coverage to be available nationwide, the deployment of 5G is contributing to the evolution of smart home technology.

The rising demand for energy-efficient solutions is a significant trend in the region, driving the adoption of smart home solutions. According to the US Energy Information Administration, the average household in the US consumed 20.75 quadrillion BTUs of energy in 2020, indicating a need for energy-efficient solutions. This increasing environmental consciousness has led to a higher adoption rate of smart home devices.

A survey by ValuePenguin revealed that Americans concerned about the environment are purchasing smart home devices at an accelerated rate. Over 65% of Americans own at least one smart home device, with many choosing smart technology for its environmental benefits. Smart speakers, thermostats, and lighting are among the most popular smart home devices.

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the inclination of consumers towards adopting security solutions for their homes. The concept of a smart home is becoming more practical in the new normal, focusing not only on efficiencies but also on minimizing physical contact by automating tasks such as turning on appliances.

Key Market Trends:

Demand and Growth of Smart Appliances: Connected large appliances like refrigerators, washing machines, and dishwashers, along with small appliances such as coffee makers, microwaves, vacuum cleaners, and cutting robots, constitute the major smart machines in the region. Many leading companies, particularly based in the US, have gained a reputation for innovative products. US-based market vendors focus on design and technology upgrades. The adoption of eco-friendly appliances is a prevailing trend, as observed in a 2020 HomeAdvisor survey in Texas. Owners of smart kitchen appliances are prioritizing eco-friendly options. Smart kitchen appliances are evolving with added functionalities, including AI integration, barcode scanning for cooking instructions, and seamless integration with AI voice assistants. CES 2020 showcased smart home products, particularly small appliances, highlighting specific features that enhance cooking speed, accuracy, informed meal preparation choices, health improvement, and simplified cleaning tasks.

Rising Demand for Automation and Security Systems: According to Thales Group, 2020 marked the year when connected home alarm systems would surpass traditional alarm services. Approximately 63 million US households are expected to have a home security system by 2024, with 56% of consumers preferring to switch home security providers if it allows smartphone monitoring. Conventional security panel systems are evolving, introducing new services ranging from door lock monitoring to temperature control and fire prevention systems. Major players such as Amazon, Apple, and Google are entering the home automation and security sector, providing significant market coverage. Smart home products are witnessing increased usage as part of botnets, emphasizing the need for secure offerings. As manufacturers add more smart features, ensuring the security of offerings becomes a significant challenge. The adoption of smart home technology is rising, with one in five Americans citing security as the top benefit of owning a smart home.



Competitive Landscape:

The North America Smart Homes Market is highly competitive, with intense competition for market share.

Notable players such as ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric, and Honeywell International contribute to market consolidation.

February 2021: ADT Inc. and DISH Network Corporation announced a partnership where DISH would market, sell, and install ADT smart home security products.

August 2020: Google and ADT formed a long-term partnership to create the next generation of smart home security products, combining Google’s hardware and services with ADT’s DIY and professionally installed smart home security solutions.

