China threatens more changes to ECFA trade agreement with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After ending preferential tariffs for 12 petrochemical products from Taiwan last month, China is preparing similar action targeting machines, textiles, car parts, farms, and fish, reports said Wednesday (Jan. 10).

In the run-up to Saturday’s (Jan. 13) elections, China has ramped up its attempts at interference to persuade voters not to support the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government. One of its tactics has been to slap bans on products from Taiwan, often agricultural items allegedly containing too many harmful chemical substances.

A spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Commerce said Tuesday (Jan. 9) that the “DPP authorities” had not taken any action to remove alleged trade barriers against Chinese products since the first round of tariff changes implemented on Jan. 1. Therefore, China is mulling expanding the removal of preferential rates to more categories, per CNA.

The lower tariffs for products from Taiwan were the result of the Cross-Strait Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement (ECFA) concluded between the two countries in 2010. Under the current government, Taiwan has cut its reliance on the Chinese market by focusing more on Southeast Asia, the United States, Europe, and other areas.

Commenting on China’s statements Wednesday, DPP presidential candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) said their timing showed that Beijing was using trade issues to influence Taiwan’s domestic politics, CNA reported. Since Taiwan and China are both members of the World Trade Organization (WTO), any disputes should be handled by that body, Lai said.