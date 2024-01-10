Temperatures could drop below 8 C in north Taiwan next 2 days

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As a continental cold air mass arrives in Taiwan on Wednesday (Jan. 10), the mercury in the north could drop to 8 C on Thursday and Friday (Jan. 11-12).

Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said that due to the influence of the continental cold air mass pushing moisture southward, there will be localized brief showers in the north and east during the daytime on Wednesday, while in the afternoon, temperatures will drop rapidly, and it will get colder in northern Taiwan as the evening progresses. Influenced by the cold air mass, Thursday morning, Thursday evening, and Friday morning, the minimum temperatures in some flat areas will drop to below 8 C.

At 10:35 a.m. on Wednesday, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) issued a yellow cold surge advisory for 16 counties and cities in Taiwan for the possibility that the temperature could drop below 10 C. The counties and cities affected include Keelung City, Taipei City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Taichung City, Changhua County, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, Chiayi County, Tainan City, Yilan County, and Hualien County.

Wu said on Wednesday the continental cold air mass is driving moisture southward, and there will be local brief rains in the north and east in the first half of the day, and starting in the afternoon, the weather will gradually turn dry, and temperatures will drop sharply. Northern Taiwan will get colder as the evening progresses, and the public should pay attention to the weather changes and consider adding clothing accordingly.

Wu said the latest weather models indicate clear and stable weather across various regions from Thursday until Election Day (Saturday, Jan. 13). However, influenced by the cold air mass, the weather will be colder in the north during the day, transitioning to cooler temperatures in the south.

On Friday and Saturday, the influence of the cold air mass will weaken, leading to a rise in temperatures. During the day over this period, the north will experience comfortable temperatures, while the south will be slightly warmer.

Sunday (Jan. 14) is expected to have clear and stable weather nationwide, with temperatures continuing to rise. On Monday (Jan. 15), another northeast monsoon is forecasted to begin, causing localized brief rain in the north and east.

On Tuesday (Jan. 16), the northeast monsoon will gradually weaken, resulting in localized brief rain in the eastern half of the country, and temperatures will slightly rise.