United Kingdom High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Systems Market Poised for Massive Growth During Forecast Period 2032

Unified Kingdom HVDC Transmission Systems Market Overview:

The HVDC transmission systems market in the United Kingdom is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.37% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. Factors such as the demand for cost-effective solutions for long-distance power transmission, ease in controlling dynamic power flow, potential for mass power transmission, and low power loss during the transfer (compared to AC) are significant drivers for the market. However, the increasing demand for distributed and off-grid power solutions, especially in rural areas, may hinder the growth of HVDC transmission systems in the near future.

Key Features:

The submarine HVDC transmission system is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the United Kingdom due to upcoming development projects focused on power trading between countries.

Technological advancements in HVDC transmission systems are anticipated to address operational issues in wind and solar-based power transmission, providing a better opportunity for market growth.

Key Market Trends:

Submarine HVDC Transmission System Growth:

Submarine transmission of power is gaining importance, especially in power trading between nations. HVDC submarine power transmission is considered crucial for the development of future power transmission networks.

It is the primary solution for the transfer of high power across long subsea distances, making HVDC lines preferred for connecting offshore wind plants globally.

Submarine power cables in HVDC transmission systems can be cost-effective, particularly for long connections where the cable’s capacitance requires too much additional charging current.

Various projects, like the Viking Connection Interconnector, aim to enhance bi-directional power flow between countries, allowing more effective utilization of renewable energy.

Increased Penetration of Green Energy:

The growth of green energy is a significant trend, with most renewable capacity located far from load centers. HVDC transmission technology is essential for remote operations, especially when cable lengths exceed 80 km, as is often the case with renewable energy projects.

As HVDC lines are better suited for long-distance power transmission, power transmission companies are increasingly utilizing HVDC over AC transmission lines to integrate renewable energy capacity.

The decreasing costs of renewable power generation, advancements in manufacturing and installation of PV power generation, improvements in wind turbine materials and designs, intense competition, and economies of scale contribute to the competitiveness of the green energy sector.

The United Kingdom has shown substantial growth in offshore wind farms, contributing to the country’s leadership in the installation of new offshore wind capacity.

Competitive Landscape:

The United Kingdom HVDC transmission systems market is characterized by consolidation.

Key players include Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, General Electric Company, ABB Ltd, and Prysmian Group.

