Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day: Taiwan Lantern Festival in Pingtung

Pingtung prepares to host visitors for stunning Year of Dragon celebration

  126
By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/10 13:04
A towering 15 meter tall dragon-themed lantern. (Pingtung County Government photo) 

A towering 15 meter tall dragon-themed lantern. (Pingtung County Government photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2024 Taiwan Lantern Festival will welcome the “Year of the Dragon” at Pingtung’s Wannian Park from Jan. 19 to Feb. 25.

This year’s featured lantern is a 15-meter-high "Dragon Leaping Pingtung," which combines smoke machines and laser lights to bring attention to a majestic dragon that stretches 192 meters. Aside from the main dragon-themed lantern, there will be two other lantern areas with 13 lantern creations based on the theme “Pingtung, City in the Sky.”

Photo of the Day: Taiwan Lantern Festival in Pingtung
Special water and light exhibit for Taiwan Lantern Festival. (Pingtung County Government photo)

In addition, a special water show has been orchestrated, alongside music and attractive lanterns, per UDN. Activities are also scheduled to coincide with the event, such as art performances and a handicraft market.

Shengli New Village will be integrated into the lantern festival with 13 lighting displays that showcase traditional art forms such as paper-cutting and print designs. Visitors are invited to enjoy these sights as they walk under colorful lanterns.

The Pingtung County Government said a shuttle bus service will connect the three major lantern areas.

Photo of the Day: Taiwan Lantern Festival in Pingtung
A stunning overhead display for Lantern Festival. (Pingtung County Government photo)
Pingtung County Government
Taiwan Lantern Festival
Wannian Park
Lantern Festival
Year of the Dragon

RELATED ARTICLES

45,000 of Taiwan's Year of Dragon coins sell out on 1st day
45,000 of Taiwan's Year of Dragon coins sell out on 1st day
2024/01/08 17:30
Taiwan’s Tainan unveils Year of the Dragon lanterns
Taiwan’s Tainan unveils Year of the Dragon lanterns
2024/01/03 15:42
Taiwan central bank unveils coins to mark Year of the Dragon
Taiwan central bank unveils coins to mark Year of the Dragon
2024/01/03 15:03
Thousands line up at temple in southern Taiwan for lucky new year coins
Thousands line up at temple in southern Taiwan for lucky new year coins
2024/01/01 15:49
2024 Taiwan Lantern Festival to be held in Tainan
2024 Taiwan Lantern Festival to be held in Tainan
2023/11/13 17:25