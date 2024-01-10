Photo of the Day: Taiwan Lantern Festival in Pingtung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2024 Taiwan Lantern Festival will welcome the “Year of the Dragon” at Pingtung’s Wannian Park from Jan. 19 to Feb. 25.

This year’s featured lantern is a 15-meter-high "Dragon Leaping Pingtung," which combines smoke machines and laser lights to bring attention to a majestic dragon that stretches 192 meters. Aside from the main dragon-themed lantern, there will be two other lantern areas with 13 lantern creations based on the theme “Pingtung, City in the Sky.”



Special water and light exhibit for Taiwan Lantern Festival. (Pingtung County Government photo)

In addition, a special water show has been orchestrated, alongside music and attractive lanterns, per UDN. Activities are also scheduled to coincide with the event, such as art performances and a handicraft market.

Shengli New Village will be integrated into the lantern festival with 13 lighting displays that showcase traditional art forms such as paper-cutting and print designs. Visitors are invited to enjoy these sights as they walk under colorful lanterns.

The Pingtung County Government said a shuttle bus service will connect the three major lantern areas.



A stunning overhead display for Lantern Festival. (Pingtung County Government photo)