Postwar Taiwanese painter Chen Yin-hui passes away at 93

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese renowned painter Chen Yin-hui (陳銀輝) passed away on Monday (Jan. 8) at age 93, reported CNA.

Chen was born in Lucao Township, Chiayi County in 1931 and graduated from Chiayi Provincial High School in 1950. Since his early years, Chen has shown a talent and interest in painting, participating in art competitions and winning numerous awards.

He later graduated from the art department of Taiwan Provincial College (now National Taiwan Normal University) in 1954. After college graduation, he participated in local and national art exhibitions.

He taught at his alma mater from 1957 until his retirement in 1995, devoting much of his life to teaching and cultivating artists in the Taiwanese art world. During his tenure, he established the Chen Yin-hui Education Scholarship to encourage students to pursue creative works.

In terms of his style, Chen was known for his lyrical semi-abstract style. His style originally focused on cubism concepts but later evolved to use free-flowing lines that exuded musicality.

Culture Minister Shih Che expressed his condolences upon hearing the news of Chen's passing. The Ministry of Culture (MOC) will issue a certificate of commendation in recognition of Chen’s contribution to the art world.