Nikki Haley says 'We better believe' China's plans to invade Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Republican presidential candidate and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley on Monday (Jan. 8) argued that the U.S. should help Ukraine defeat Russia to deter a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

During a town hall meeting hosted by Fox News in Iowa, Haley was asked, "Why should Americans care about the war in Ukraine?" She said supporting Ukraine in defending itself against Russia will serve as a deterrent to other major powers from launching similar invasions, such as a Chinese attack on Taiwan.

Haley said in such situations as the Russo-Ukrainian War, sending monetary aid was not an option because it is difficult to follow where the money is spent and hold the recipients accountable. She also said sending troops in the case of Ukraine is not an option because "they want to be able to win it themselves."

Haley said that "terrorists, thugs, and dictators" always reveal their intentions, "They're amazingly transparent." She then claimed that Hamas, China, and, Russia had all telegraphed aggression against, Israel, Hong Kong, and Ukraine, respectively.

Haley then warned, "China said Taiwan is next. We better believe it." She alleged that Russia said that once it had defeated Ukraine, "Poland and the Baltics are next."

As Poland and the Baltic nations are NATO member countries, she argued that this would draw the U.S. into a direct war with Russia. She argued that supporting Ukraine now would prevent such a war.

She said that supporting Ukraine's war effort only requires 3.5% of the U.S. defense budget. She then closed by reiterating that backing Ukraine now will deter military aggression from America's adversaries in the future.

Throughout her campaign, Haley has highlighted the importance of defending Taiwan. During a Republican primary debate in December, Haley said that the keys to deterring a Chinese invasion of Taiwan are a Ukrainian victory, "to let China know there will be hell to pay if they go into Taiwan," and to forge a strong alliance that includes India, South Korea, Japan, the Philippines, and Australia.