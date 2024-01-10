Alexa
Taiwan's new envoy to US meets with House Speaker Mike Johnson

Johnson wishes Taiwan smooth elections on Saturday

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/10 11:11
Taiwan's representative to the United States Alexander Tah-ray Yui (left) meets U.S. House speaker Mike Johnson on Jan. 9, 2024. 

Taiwan's representative to the United States Alexander Tah-ray Yui (left) meets U.S. House speaker Mike Johnson on Jan. 9, 2024.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's de facto ambassador to the U.S. met with House Speaker Mike Johnson in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday (Jan. 9), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said.

The closed-door meeting between Johnson and Taiwan representative Yui Tah-ray (俞大㵢), who took over the position in mid-December, lasted for 30 minutes, according to CNA.

MOFA released a post-meeting statement citing Johnson's wishes for smooth and peaceful national elections on Saturday (Jan. 13), and that he is standing with the Taiwanese people, supporting Taiwan's democracy, and defending Taiwan from any provocative military activities from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Johnson also expressed his support for the continuous strengthening of U.S.-Taiwan ties.

Yui told CNA the visit was to exchange views on bilateral relations and that he is looking forward to efforts by Congress to push forward Taiwan-friendly bills.
