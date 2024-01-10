Restored lighthouse opens to public on Taiwan’s north coast

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Transportation and Communication (MOTC) announced the historic Keelung Lighthouse officially opened to the public on Wednesday (Jan. 10), marking the 22nd lighthouse in Taiwan that accepts visitors.

MOTC Maritime Port Director-General Yeh Hsieh-Lung (葉協隆) said the Keelung Lighthouse Restoration Project was completed at the end of last year, and is one of many lighthouses in the country that provides tourists with an exceptional travel experience, per CTS.

Yeh said the Gaomei Lighthouse will officially open to the public ahead of the upcoming Tomb Sweeping holiday. The Gaomei Lighthouse overlooks a wetland and includes other amenities such as eight nearby B&Bs.

Meanwhile, the Cimei Lighthouse is located on the outlying island of Penghu. It is open during peak tourism periods, including consecutive weekends from April to September.

According to a press release from the MOTC Maritime Port Bureau, the Keelung Lighthouse renovation included the addition of public bathrooms and a sightseeing platform. A signboard outlining the history of the site was also added at the park entrance.

The bureau also developed a special AR virtual lighthouse tour, which allows visitors to view underground water tanks and air-raid shelters. It also offers a 360-degree panorama of five surrounding attractions.

It said the Keelung Lighthouse is just one of many attractions in the area. Other worthwhile attractions include nearby Keelung Port which is frequented by cruise ships, as well as nearby Baimiweng Fort (白米甕炮台) along with Fairy Cave and Buddha's Hand Cave.