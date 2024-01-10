Taiwan tracks 8 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships around nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked eight Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Tuesday (Jan. 9) and 6 a.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 10).

Of the eight People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, one BZK-005 reconnaissance drone crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the southwest corner of the country’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the PLA activity.

Meanwhile, one Chinese balloon was detected at 3:41 p.m. on Tuesday crossing the median line 272 km (147 NM) northwest of Pingtung. The balloon traveled east and floated over Taiwan, disappearing at 6:58 p.m. on Tuesday.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 75 Chinese military aircraft and 41 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of one out of eight PLA aircraft and a Chinese balloon. (MND image)