Polish police arrest ex-ministers at presidential palace

Polish police on Tuesday entered the country's presidential palace and arrested two politicians convicted of abuse of power.

The former interior minister Mariusz Kaminski and his former state secretary Maciej Wasik had allegedly taken refuge in the palace of President Andrzej Duda.

Earlier, Prime Minister Donald Tusk accused right-wing President Andrzej Duda of obstructing their imprisonment.

"Mr President, my heartfelt appeal for the good of the Polish state: you must put an end to this spectacle. It will lead us into a very dangerous situation," Tusk said in Warsaw.

It is the latest incident in an escalating dispute between the new government, led by Tusk, and the conservative Law and Justice party (PiS) that governed Poland for eight years.

How has the PiS reacted?

Hundreds of PiS supporters gathered outside the presidential palace, and outside the police station where the two politicians were being held.

The crowd chanted "Free political prisoners" and "Shame!"

PiS spokesperson Rafał Bochenek described the arrested duo as "political prisoners" in a social media post late on Tuesday. In another post, he described their arrest as "an illegal kidnapping and a violation of all democratic rules."

PiS Ministers' pardons overturned

Ministers Kaminski and Wasik were convicted of abuse of power for actions taken in 2007, when they served in an earlier PiS-led government.

Duda pardoned them in 2015, though legal experts argued that such pardons are reserved for cases that have gone through the appeals process.

Last June, Poland's Supreme Court overturned their pardons.

Both had to face trial again. At the end of December, the Warsaw District Court sentenced them to two years in prison.

Duda, who is closely aligned with PiS, argued their pardons remained valid.

New Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski insisted "everyone is equal before the law."

