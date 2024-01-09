Taiwan People's Party leader to sell illegally used land

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan People’s Party leader Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) will sell a plot of farmland in Hsinchu that caused controversy after it was found to have been illegally paved over for use as a commercial car park.

Presidential candidate Ko owns part of the land and said on Tuesday (Jan. 9) that he will sell his shares, per CNA. However, Ko did not say he would sell the land because of the controversy surrounding it.

Ko, who was a doctor before he entered politics, said he was unlikely to return to Hsinchu to practice medicine. For this reason, he said, the land could be disposed of.

Ko’s decision to divest from the land follows a similar move from his opponent, the Kuomintang’s Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜). On Dec. 27 Hou’s family said dormitories they own would be converted into social housing, after opponents accused the KMT candidate of unfairly profiting from tenants who lived in the building.



Land which Ko Wen-je part owns is cordoned off in December after Hsinchu authorities discovered it had been illegally paved over. (CNA photo)