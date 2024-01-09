JUST IN — Macron names Gabriel Attal as new French Prime Minister, making him the youngest and first openly gay man to take the job

Alexa
By Deutsche Welle
2024/01/09 11:48
Marcron (l) and Attal are close allies

French Education Minister Gabriel Attal has been tipped by President Macron as the new prime minister to replace the outgoing premier, according to a presidential statement released Tuesday.

"The president of the republic appointed Mr. Gabriel Attal prime minister, and tasked him with forming a government," the statement said.
Former Prime Minister Borne resigned on Monday.

Who is Gabriel Attal?

Attal, 34, came to widespread attention in France as the government spokesman during the coronavirus pandemic.

He has emerged as one of the country's most popular politicians in recent opinion polls, and is a close ally of the president.

If there is official confirmation of the choice, Attal at 34-years-oldwould be come the youngest French prime minister in history and the first one to be openly gay.

More to follow.

