Taichung Arena to begin construction in March

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taichung Arena tender contract has been awarded to Lee Ming Construction who will begin work in March with project completion expected in 2030.

Designed by Japanese architect Kuma Kengo (隈研吾) in conjunction with domestic bio-architecture firm Formosana, Taichung Arena will be a landmark project in the area. The design of the arena includes two circular buildings with an exterior spiral design, per UDN.

The unique architecture and complexity of construction made the project difficult for builders. Furthermore, the original budget did not account for rising material costs.

Thus, the Taichung City Government increased the budget to NT$10 billion (US$321 million) last year. After multiple tender failures, Lee Ming Construction was awarded the contract in November, which was signed on Monday (Jan. 8).

The completed Taichung Arena is expected to become an urban axis for sports, literature, and art. The new venue also includes peripheral urban planning.

The arena will be located in Beitun District, adjacent to the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium. It will encompass ​​6.9 hectares, with a main stadium accommodating 15,500 people and an auxiliary stadium that can accommodate 5,000. It is expected to hold events, including tennis, boxing, and basketball.