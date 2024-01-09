Taiwan’s Acer reports NT$23.69 billion in December consolidated revenue

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Acer announced on Monday (Jan. 8) that its December consolidated revenue came in at NT$23.69 billion (US$764 million).

The December figure represents a 17.8% increase from the previous month and a 3.5% growth year-over-year. December revenues also marked the sixth straight month of year-on-year growth.

The company said preliminary consolidated revenue for Q4 2023 was NT$63.15 billion, representing a 5.5% increase from a year earlier. Meanwhile, consolidated revenue for 2023 was NT$241.32 billion.

Looking at specific segments, Acer said its notebook business grew 10.8% year-over-year during Q4 2023, while desktop revenues increased 6.2% from a year prior. Its Chromebook revenues jumped 47% year-on-year in the final quarter of 2023.

Acer said businesses other than computers and displays contributed around 27% of revenue in Q4 2023 and for the whole of 2023. It added that total revenues from businesses other than computers and displays grew 11.8% year-on-year in 2023.