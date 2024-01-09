Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s Acer reports NT$23.69 billion in December consolidated revenue

Acer said preliminary consolidated revenue for Q4 2023 was NT$63.15 billion

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/09 17:18
Acer storefront. 

Acer storefront.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Acer announced on Monday (Jan. 8) that its December consolidated revenue came in at NT$23.69 billion (US$764 million).

The December figure represents a 17.8% increase from the previous month and a 3.5% growth year-over-year. December revenues also marked the sixth straight month of year-on-year growth.

The company said preliminary consolidated revenue for Q4 2023 was NT$63.15 billion, representing a 5.5% increase from a year earlier. Meanwhile, consolidated revenue for 2023 was NT$241.32 billion.

Looking at specific segments, Acer said its notebook business grew 10.8% year-over-year during Q4 2023, while desktop revenues increased 6.2% from a year prior. Its Chromebook revenues jumped 47% year-on-year in the final quarter of 2023.

Acer said businesses other than computers and displays contributed around 27% of revenue in Q4 2023 and for the whole of 2023. It added that total revenues from businesses other than computers and displays grew 11.8% year-on-year in 2023.
Acer
Acer consolidated revenue
Acer revenue Q4 2023

RELATED ARTICLES

Pingtung farmer given top Taiwan banana grower award
Pingtung farmer given top Taiwan banana grower award
2023/11/27 11:58
Taiwan’s Acer reports NT$2 billion net income for Q3
Taiwan’s Acer reports NT$2 billion net income for Q3
2023/11/03 16:54
Acer founder calls on Taiwan to attract more foreign students
Acer founder calls on Taiwan to attract more foreign students
2023/08/26 17:17
Acer founder says US can not compete with Taiwan on chips
Acer founder says US can not compete with Taiwan on chips
2023/07/26 15:19
Taiwan's PC industry to recover slowly after post-COVID drop-off
Taiwan's PC industry to recover slowly after post-COVID drop-off
2023/05/08 12:24