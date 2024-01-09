China expert expects Taiwan, US election results to influence US-China relations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The outcome of presidential elections in Taiwan and the United States will cause uncertainty for U.S.-China relations, according to Chinese international relations expert Wu Xinbo (吳心伯).

Wu serves as the dean of the Institute of International Studies and as director at the Center of American Studies at Fudan University in Shanghai. In a report on strategy published Friday (Jan. 5), he predicted tension and clashes would be difficult to avoid in the relationship between Beijing and Washington, per CNA.

The academic saw the November meeting in California between President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) as a starting point for improvements. Wu added that preparations were made for further meetings between officials and agreements were reached on a number of issues.

However, there was still a high degree of uncertainty because Biden is still pursuing some anti-Chinese policies, he said. Saturday’s (Jan. 13) elections in Taiwan and the Nov. 5 presidential elections in the U.S. could still impact the relationship. He added there was also the risk of an unexpected event also causing disruption.