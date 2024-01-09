Hsiao Bi-khim pledges to build international trust, support for Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice presidential candidate Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) promised to continue building trust with the world if the party wins the election, she said during a press conference on Tuesday (Jan. 9).

Hsiao said the most crucial purpose of international development is maintaining regional stability. She underscored the need to strengthen economic, trade, and defense capabilities while deepening connections with international friends.

In the face of authoritarian states using economic leverage for political coercion, Hsiao stressed the importance of democratic partner exchanges and cooperation to reduce the risk of further intimidation.

The former diplomat mentioned her close cooperation with the U.S. during her time in Washington, D.C., with her “cat diplomacy.” She said her goal was to collaborate with the U.S. and the international community to build upon shared values, including a commitment to democracy and freedom, regional peace, stability, and prosperity.

Regarding cross-strait issues, Hsiao said maintaining the status quo is not only an expectation of the international community but also a shared responsibility between both sides of the strait. She vowed to continue President Tsai's responsible path that has earned international trust and support.

In the face of a complex global situation and structural economic transformations, Hsiao said she and presidential candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) seek to ensure Taiwan plays a critical role in the global economy and maintains robust economic competitiveness and vitality.