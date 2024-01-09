Novavax XBB vaccine now available in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To protect against COVID variants, doctors are encouraging the public to get the XBB vaccine, which began distribution in Taiwan on Tuesday (Jan. 9).

A National Taiwan University doctor said two vaccine technologies target this variant: one from Moderna, which is based upon mRNA technology, and one from Novavax, which is based on traditional vaccine technology. Both vaccines have similar side effects, per UDN.

Taiwan began offering the Moderna XBB vaccine in September 2023, beginning with people aged 65 and older. On Oct. 2, eligibility was expanded to healthcare personnel, and on Oct. 9, it was opened to the general public.

Taiwan Centers for Disease Control took delivery of 462,800 shots of the Novavax XBB vaccine, which will be available starting Tuesday (Jan. 9). Vaccines will be available at 3,000 hospitals, with more than half not requiring advanced booking.

People can choose between Moderna and Novavax, according to the CDC. For more detailed information about the availability list of participating hospitals, please visit the CDC website.

National Taiwan University Hospital Department of Family Medicine Physician Chang Hao-hsiang (張皓翔) said both the Moderna and Novavax XBB vaccines have proven to be effective through clinical trials. Past vaccines no longer protect because the COVID-19 strain mutates rapidly, he said.

Chang urged people to get the XBB vaccine to renew their protection from COVID-19 and protect their families. According to Chang, the side effects of the two vaccines are similar, including pain at the injection site and the potential for allergic reactions.