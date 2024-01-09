Alexa
The world’s 30 Best Places to Work for 2023 revealed

By Best Places to Work, Media OutReach
2024/01/09 16:00

NEW YORK/LONDON/SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 January 2024 - The Best Places to Work organization announced today the list of the top 30 world Best Places to Work for 2023. Topping this year’s ranking for the second consecutive year was Novo Nordisk, the global healthcare company with almost a century of innovation and leadership in diabetes care followed by Takeda, the leading global healthcare company. AstraZeneca secured the third position among the world top 30 most performing organizations.

For the past couple of years, the Best Places to Work program has recognized leading employers across the world, backed by several years of experience in workplace culture assessment, employee engagement and organizational effectiveness. To be considered, companies must be identified as outstanding employers at least in one of the continents.

Annually, the program partners with global employers to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices, their employee experience and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations. Companies that made the top list this year demonstrated excellence in the workplace, by creating differentiated employee experiences and inclusive cultures that lead to stronger, more sustainable business results. Those companies know how to build a competitive advantage and are enjoying notable advantages in terms of employee engagement, retention, financial performance and customer satisfaction.

The Top 30 Best Places to Work for 2023:

  1. Novo Nordisk
  2. Takeda
  3. AstraZeneca
  4. McDonald’s
  5. Alcon
  6. Bristol Myers Squibb
  7. Ivanhoé Cambridge
  8. BSH
  9. Konecta Group
  10. Servier
  11. Allianz Trade
  12. Pluxee
  13. MSD
  14. Fujitsu
  15. Alten
  16. MoneyGram
  17. Lundbeck
  18. Schneider Electric
  19. British American Tabacco
  20. Fifth Avenue Financial
  21. Pfizer
  22. Beko
  23. Diageo
  24. Meridiam
  25. APL Logistics
  26. Roche
  27. Habib Bank Zurich Hong Kong
  28. Paidy
  29. Cipla
  30. Teka

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the ‘Platinum Standard’ in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn about the quality of their HR practices, the engagement of their employees and honour those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

