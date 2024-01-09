Cold front to send mercury below 10 C in north Taiwan for 3 days

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A continental cold air mass expected to arrive on Wednesday (Jan. 10) is predicted to bring temperatures below 10 C through Friday (Jan. 12).

Due to a front from southern China, the probability of rainfall has increased, with localized showers expected in the north, east, and central mountainous areas, per ETtoday. Temperatures will drop to 10 C in the north, northeast, and central Taiwan from Wednesday night to Thursday (Jan. 11) morning and Thursday night to Friday morning.

Central Weather Administration (CWA) meteorologist Wu Wan-hua (伍婉華) forecasted that mountains above 3,500 m in north and central Taiwan have a chance of snowfall on Tuesday. The moisture will decrease on Tuesday evening, with brief rains expected in the north and northeast, and scattered showers in the east on Wednesday.

Rainfall will decrease on Wednesday night, and conditions are expected to stabilize from Thursday onwards, with sunshine in many areas. Only isolated rain is expected in the east.

On Wednesday, temperatures will drop in various parts of the country, especially in the afternoon. It will be cold all day in the north, northeast, and east.

Wu said it will be coldest from Wednesday night to Thursday morning, and Thursday night to Friday morning. Temperatures will range between 10-11 C in the north and northeast, and 13-15 C in other areas. The temperature in the open coastal areas will likely be even lower.

On Wednesday, the high temperature will be 12 C in Matsu, 16-17 C in the north, northeast, east, and Kinmen, and 22-23 C in central and southern Taiwan.

On Thursday, it will be slightly warmer if there is sunshine. On Friday, the cold air mass will weaken during the day, and temperatures will start to rise.

The weather is not predicted to change much over the weekend. Skies are expected to be sunny on Saturday, or Election Day (Jan. 13). Scattered and brief showers are possible in the east and mountainous areas in the north.