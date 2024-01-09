Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan expects visit by ASML top executives

CEO, successor to visit TSMC, promote new machinery

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/09 14:08
The next President and CEO of Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML, Christophe Fouquet. (Facebook, ASML photo)

The next President and CEO of Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML, Christophe Fouquet. (Facebook, ASML photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The top executive of Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML and his most likely successor are expected to visit Taiwan soon, reports said Tuesday (Jan. 9).

President and CEO Peter Wennink is to hand over the reins of the company to Executive Vice President Christophe Fouquet in April. The main item on their itinerary is a visit to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chip maker, CNA reported.

TSMC is a major supply chain partner of the Dutch company. ASML did not release any information about its executives’ trip, which reportedly also includes South Korea.

Due to American technology restrictions targeting China, the company has seen the need to seek more business in other places, including Taiwan. One aim of the visit could be to try and persuade TSMC to buy its next-generation extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography system, as the Taiwanese company has been reluctant to decide on the matter, the report said.

Experts said Intel has shown more interest because they believed the new machinery could help the company close its technological gap with TSMC, per Radio Taiwan International (RTI).
ASML
semiconductors
TSMC
Peter Wennink
Christophe Fouquet
EUV
EUV lithography
Intel

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's NTHU to open Kaohsiung branch and cultivate chip, AI talents
Taiwan's NTHU to open Kaohsiung branch and cultivate chip, AI talents
2024/01/08 18:15
Taiwan’s TSMC expected to be ‘back to strong growth in 2024’: JP Morgan
Taiwan’s TSMC expected to be ‘back to strong growth in 2024’: JP Morgan
2024/01/05 17:26
China starts Taiwan integration if pro-Beijing candidate wins election
China starts Taiwan integration if pro-Beijing candidate wins election
2024/01/05 16:39
Japanese retailers expecting demand bump from new TSMC fab in Kumamoto
Japanese retailers expecting demand bump from new TSMC fab in Kumamoto
2024/01/02 17:21
Looking back on 2023: Taiwan News staff picks
Looking back on 2023: Taiwan News staff picks
2023/12/31 16:57