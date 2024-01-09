Taiwan expects visit by ASML top executives

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The top executive of Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML and his most likely successor are expected to visit Taiwan soon, reports said Tuesday (Jan. 9).

President and CEO Peter Wennink is to hand over the reins of the company to Executive Vice President Christophe Fouquet in April. The main item on their itinerary is a visit to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chip maker, CNA reported.

TSMC is a major supply chain partner of the Dutch company. ASML did not release any information about its executives’ trip, which reportedly also includes South Korea.

Due to American technology restrictions targeting China, the company has seen the need to seek more business in other places, including Taiwan. One aim of the visit could be to try and persuade TSMC to buy its next-generation extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography system, as the Taiwanese company has been reluctant to decide on the matter, the report said.

Experts said Intel has shown more interest because they believed the new machinery could help the company close its technological gap with TSMC, per Radio Taiwan International (RTI).