Taiwan seeks to cement position in APEC

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is ready to deepen its participation in the 2024 Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, Department of International Organizations Director Jonathan C.Y. Sun (孫儉元) said on Tuesday (Jan. 9).

Speaking at a press conference, Sun said Taiwan is willing to share experiences and assist other APEC members in capacity building through donations, organizing meetings, and applying for project subsidies. APEC is one of Taiwan's most important international organizations for participation, he said.

Over 500 participants from various Taiwan government agencies attend an average of 150 meetings per year, Sun said.

This year’s APEC will be hosted by Peru for the third time and will feature nine specialized ministerial-level meetings, including the Finance and Central Bank Deputies' Meeting, Women and the Economy Summit, Tourism Ministerial Meeting, Trade Ministerial Meeting, Energy Ministerial Meeting, High-Level Meeting on Health and the Economy, Ministerial Meeting on Food Security, SME Ministerial Meeting, and Finance Ministers’ Meeting.

The theme for APEC 2024 is “Empower. Include. Grow.” It will focus on three main goals: facilitate trade and investment for inclusive and interconnected growth, advance innovation and digitalization to promote the transition to the formal and global economy, and foster sustainable growth for resilient development.