Agricultural Equipment Market Opportunities, Share Value, Key Insights and Size estimation by 2032

The Global agricultural equipment market size valued at USD 140.01 billion in 2021 and expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8.02% during the forecast period, 2022–2030.

The Global agricultural equipment market size valued at USD 140.01 billion in 2021 and expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8.02% during the forecast period, 20222030.

The primary factors are shifting agricultural activities from manual or animal-based to automated, which is expected to drive the demand over the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

AGCO Corporation

Alamo Group Incorporated

Amazonen-Werke H. Dreyer GmbH & Company KG

ARGO SpA

Bucher Industries AG

Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group Company Limited

China National Machinery Industry Corporation

CLAAS KGaA mbH

CNH Industrial NV

Deere & Company

Escorts Ltd.

Iseki & Co. Ltd.

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. (JCB)

Kubota Corporation

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Same Deutz-Fahr Group S.p.A. (SDF)

Valmont Industries, Inc.

Yanmar Co. Ltd.

Zetor Tractors A.S.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product

Tractors

Harvesters

Planting Equipment

Irrigation & Crop Processing

Spraying Equipment

Hay & Forage Equipment

Others

By Engine Capacity

22 HP

1 to 100 HP

100 to 200 HP

201 to 300 HP

301 to 400 HP

Above 400 HP

By Crop

Grains

Oil Seeds

Fruit & Vegetables

Others

By Application

Post-harvest & Agro Processing

Land Development & Seed Bed Preparation

Plant Protection

Sowing & Planting

Harvesting & Threshing

Weed Cultivation

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rusia

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2020

Base year 2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

