Forest fire in central Taiwan caused by firework factory explosion

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A fire spread to 900 square meters of forest after an explosion of suspected aluminum-magnesium alloy materials in a fireworks factory in Miaoli County’s Zaoqiao Township on Monday evening (Jan. 8).

The fire department sent personnel to bring the fire under control. It also issued a night alert to investigate whether the owner of the factory had illegally stored dangerous raw materials.

A total of nine vehicles and 24 people were dispatched to put out the fire, per UDN.



Firework factory explosion ignites forest fire. (Miaoli County Fire Department photo)

Miaoli County Fire Department 2nd Fire and Rescue Group Captain Hong Chia-you (洪嘉佑) said a “white fire” had ignited within the innermost part of the factory. He did not rule out the ignition of aluminum magnesium alloy powder, which is the raw material for firecrackers.

After controlling the scope of the fire, firefighters dispatched drones to monitor the fire. While the fire was brought under control, there were still smoldering embers in the forest.

The fire department said the fire started in the southwest area of the factory, which they suspect served as a storage area for the aluminum-magnesium alloy raw material for fireworks.



Forest ion fire due to explosion at firework factory. (Miaoli County Fire Department photo)

A preliminary investigation of the fire revealed that it started in a storage area that was 36 square meters in size, later igniting a forest fire that measured 900 square meters.

The Miaoli County Fire Department said it will carry out an investigation to determine if the company illegally stored firework materials. If the storage amount exceeds regulated standards, a fine of between NT$300,000 (US$9,700) and NT$1.5 million will be imposed.

In addition, if the location, structure, and on-site equipment broke safety management regulations, the company could be fined between NT$60,000 and NT$300,000.