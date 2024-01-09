Burger King Taiwan hikes prices on 17 items by as much as NT$20

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Burger King Taiwan has increased the price of 17 menu items by as much as NT$20 (US$0.64).

Following the price increase by McDonald’s Taiwan in December 2023, Burger King Taiwan on Monday (Jan. 8) announced that in consideration of operating conditions, it will adjust the prices and menu of certain items at selected outlets starting from Jan. 9, 2024, reported TVBS. The overall average increase after the adjustment is approximately 2%.

The a la carte prices of four burger products have been increased by NT$10 to NT$20. The 5-inch Double Beef with BBQ Bacon Burger has been increased by NT$20, the Double King Chicken Burger has been increased by NT$10, the Chicken King Burger has been increased by NT$10, and the Nacho Bacon Chicken Burger increased by NT$10.

Ten items on the sides and snacks menu have seen price rises, ranging from NT$4 to NT$20. The prices of beverage series, combo meals, breakfast series, and coupon series will not be adjusted.

Two menu items have been reduced by NT$35, including the Double Whopper Jr. Burger and the Spicy Double Whopper Jr. Burger.

In addition, there are adjustments to the regular combo menu, and the Shrimp Cake Burger, which has been well received by consumers, has been added to the regular menu starting from Jan. 9. The original regular combo meal "Whopper Jr. Burger Meal NT$145" has been fully upgraded to the "Double Whopper Jr. Meal" featuring an additional flame-grilled beef patty (small) under the same price.

The "Super Saver" series has seen increases of NT$10 to NT$20, except the Whopper Jr. Burger and Spicy Whopper Jr. Burger, which both saw a decrease of NT$16, while the Shrimp Cake Burger saw a drop of NT$5. The bestselling BK nuggets will maintain their original prices, while the classic French fries will be hiked to NT$49 for a small portion, NT$59 for a medium portion, and NT$69 for a large portion, up from NT$38, NT$47, and NT$57, respectively.

Burger King said flagship items such as the Whopper, Angus Beef Burger, and its classic flame-grilled beef burgers will not experience a price increase.