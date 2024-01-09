Nanyang Inc. Spearheads Work Safety Initiative For The Outdoor Events Industry

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 January 2024 - Nanyang Inc., a pioneer in logistics and outdoor tentage rental in Singapore, has successfully championed an initiative aimed at enhancing work safety and productivity. This strategic move not only reinforces the company's commitment to its employees' well-being but also transforms industry standards.



By employing Aluminum Engineered Tents designed to withstand wind speeds from 80 km/hr to 102 km/hr, certified by Professional Engineer, the company ensures event setups remain secure even in adverse weather conditions. Additionally, the implementation of Tent Master, an advanced device automating roof canvas installation, eliminates the need for workers to operate at heights, significantly reducing the risk of falls. Nanyang Inc. further invests in its workforce by sending operation teams to regular classes, enhancing their technical skills and expertise. These initiatives not only prioritise employee safety but also establish a new industry standard, inspiring others to build safer and more efficient working environments.



Nanyang Inc.'s proactive safety measures benefit employees by reducing on-the-job risks and fostering confidence. This investment encourages meaningful contributions among the workforce while increasing productivity for employers. The company's enhanced safety standards also boost its brand reputation, attracting new clients and strengthening partnerships. Additionally, the time saved from streamlined setup and dismantle processes, may benefit clients to save on venue rental too.



Established in 1965, Nanyang Inc. is a pioneer in providing top-notch outdoor temporary tentage solutions, including A-shape and dome tentage; and logistics rental solutions, including cocktail table rentals and wedding chair rentals in Singapore. With a robust portfolio of satisfied clients and a history marked by innovation, the company remains steadfast in its mission to deliver unparalleled services. Committed to advocating work safety and productivity, Nanyang Inc. aims to continue to shape the future of the outdoor events industry.



For more information, please visit https://nanyanginc.com/.

Hashtag: #NanyangInc



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.