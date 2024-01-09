Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

US urges China to halt 'malign influence' on Taiwan as election nears

State department urges Beijng to 'cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure against Taiwan'

  509
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/09 09:57
(Reuters image)

(Reuters image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With Taiwan's general election slated for Jan. 13, the U.S. State Department has expressed its opposition to "outside interference or malign influence" in the elections and urges China to halt its efforts to exert various forms of pressure on the country.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson told Voice of America (VOA) on Monday (Jan. 8), "We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure against Taiwan, which is fundamentally at odds with the goal of peace and stability." The spokesperson said, "We have deep confidence in Taiwan’s democratic process and believe it is for Taiwan voters to choose their next leader, free from outside interference."

The spokesperson also added, “Beijing’s continued provocative actions in the Taiwan Strait are indicative of its unilateral attempts to change the status quo which has preserved global peace and stability for decades."

Washington's rhetoric comes as China continues to deploy military aircraft and naval vessels around the Taiwan Strait, as well as send balloons near and over the country. Since December, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) has been issuing reports on Chinese balloons that have crossed the Taiwan Strait median line.

The MND on Saturday (Jan. 6) said Chinese balloons pose "a serious threat to the safety of many international aviation routes," and accused Beijing of displaying a "disregard for aviation safety," per DW. According to the ministry, the primary purpose of the balloons is "gray zone harassment in an attempt to use cognitive warfare to affect the morale of our troops."
US State Department
Taiwan general election
2024 Taiwanese presidential election
2024 Taiwanese general election
election meddling
election interference
Chinese meddling
gray zone tactics

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese man gets Ko Wen-je's face shaved on back of head
Taiwanese man gets Ko Wen-je's face shaved on back of head
2024/01/08 11:00
Taiwan prepares Q&A booklet about election malpractices
Taiwan prepares Q&A booklet about election malpractices
2024/01/06 17:42
Independent legislative candidate arrested in Taiwan for colluding with CCP
Independent legislative candidate arrested in Taiwan for colluding with CCP
2024/01/05 20:29
China starts Taiwan integration if pro-Beijing candidate wins election
China starts Taiwan integration if pro-Beijing candidate wins election
2024/01/05 16:39
US urges China against election interference as 10th balloon flies over Taiwan Strait
US urges China against election interference as 10th balloon flies over Taiwan Strait
2024/01/05 10:39