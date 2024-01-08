French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne resigns

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne resigned on Monday after less than two years in office.

"Ms Elisabeth Borne today submitted the resignation of the government to the president, who accepted it," the presidency said in a statement.

French President Emmanuel Macron thanked her for "work in the service of our nation that has been exemplary every day."

Borne said in her resignation letter that she and Macron agreed "it was more necessary than ever to push on with reforms."

What's next for Macron's government?

Borne became the second female prime minister of France in May 2022.

Her resignation coincides with recent political tensions over contentious immigration legislation backed by Macron to enhance the government's ability to deport some foreigners.

Before that, Borne faced fierce criticism for bypassing parliament to push through unpopular pension reforms.

Under the French system, the president sets general policies and appoints a prime minister to manage the day-to-day affairs of the government, meaning the latter is often held responsible when the administration faces turbulence.

Macron's office did not name a successor for Borne, but she will act as caretaker until a new government is named.

Meanwhile, amid days of intense behind-the-scenes maneuvering, Education Minister Gabriel Attal appeared to emerge as the favorite to be France's next prime minister.

