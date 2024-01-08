Alexa
1 dead, 7 injured in New Taipei highway crash

Truck collides with four cars near Nangang causing injuries, death

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/08 20:46
Emergency workers work at the scene of the crash on Monday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — One person died and seven were injured after a collision on Taiwan’s National Highway 3 involving one truck and four cars.

The crash occurred on a section of the highway in New Taipei’s Nangang District at around 11 a.m. on Monday (Jan. 8), per CNA. Five men and three women were involved in the collision, seven of whom are reportedly now in a stable condition.

The eighth man was trapped in his car and severely injured. After he was freed by emergency responders, the man was sent to hospital where he died of his injuries.

An initial police investigation found the crash was caused by the driver of the truck after he failed to slow down and collided with another vehicle. Pending a full police investigation, prosecutors are expected to charge the driver of the truck with causing the death.
