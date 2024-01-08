Acer Reports December Consolidated Revenues at NT$23.69 Billion, Showing YoY Growth for Six Consecutive Months

TAIPEI, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its December 2023 consolidated revenues at NT$23.69 billion with 17.8% growth month-on-month and 3.5% growth year-on-year (YoY), marking the sixth consecutive month of YoY growth. Preliminary consolidated revenues for Q4 2023 summed up at NT$63.15 billion with 5.5% growth YoY and reached NT$241.32 billion for 2023.

Computer-related business grew well in Q4 2023:

Notebook business revenues grew 10.8% YoY

Desktop business revenues grew 6.2% YoY

Chromebook business revenues grew 47.0% YoY

Business other than computers and displays contributed around 27% in December, Q4, and the whole year in 2023. All public listed subsidiaries have announced their business results according to regulations, highlights for businesses under incubation in Q4 2023 include:

Altos Computing Inc. revenues grew 41.1% YoY

Acer ITS Inc. revenues grew 386.1% YoY

Acerpure Inc. revenues grew 24.4% YoY

Acer Mobile Power System Inc. revenues grew 99.7% YoY

Acer's strategy to expand multiple business engines continued to gain momentum. Total revenues from businesses other than computers and displays grew 11.8% YoY in 2023.

