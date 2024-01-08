Taiwan's NTHU to open Kaohsiung branch and cultivate chip, AI talents

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Tsing Hua University (NTHU) signed a memorandum of understanding with Kaohsiung City Government on Monday (Jan. 8) for the founding of a Kaohsiung branch to cultivate semiconductor and AI talents.

NTHU President W. John Kao (高為元) signed the memorandum with Kaohsiung City Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁), according to a press release.

After National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University said it would establish a branch in Kaohsiung, NTHU was invited to do the same, at the end of 2023. The university's council approved the proposal and it will be submitted to the Ministry of Education for approval.

Kao said the goal was to cultivate high-level talents and conduct forward-looking industrial research. The initial plan involves setting up a semiconductor research institute, offering credit classes and master's programs. Future classes and course planning will expand to AI and sustainability, with the introduction of a doctoral program.

"Last year, Tsinghua invited top universities in Kaohsiung for collaboration, and now we are moving further south to contribute to higher education, talent cultivation, and technological research and development in southern Taiwan," said Kao.

Chen said Kaohsiung needs top universities and NTHU's decision to establish a branch in Kaohsiung was the best decision for the city. "I am proud of my decision!" he was quoted as saying.

He added several locations for the branch are being evaluated, with a focus on areas near the high-speed rail station. "It will be within walking distance of the high-speed rail and close to Nanzih Technology Industrial Park," Chen said.