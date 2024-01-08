Taiwan VICTOR badminton founder Chen Den-li dies at 89

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The founder of internationally renowned badminton brand VICTOR Sport, Chen Den-li (陳登立), passed away peacefully at his home at age 89 on Thursday (Jan. 4), according to the company’s website.

Chen was born in Changhua in 1935. He had a passion and unique vision for badminton, which led him to found VICTOR Sport in 1968. The company specialized in the production of badminton shuttlecocks, which dominated the domestic market two years after its founding.

For the next 50 years, the company would expand into associated products such as badminton rackets, apparel, and accessories. Chen continually invested in badminton product research and innovation, leading the company to become an internationally known badminton brand.

Chen not only dedicated his life to his company and promoting the sport of badminton but also supported Taiwanese athletes such as top-ranked professional Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎). VICTOR sponsorship has supported Tai’s badminton career for 20 years, starting when Tai was still an elementary school student.

VICTOR Sports Public Relations Deputy Director Chou Wang-jun (周旺俊) told CNA that "everyone is sad to see the chairman pass away. At the moment, his daughter is planning to hold a music memorial service to commemorate his contributions to Taiwan's badminton community," per UDN.