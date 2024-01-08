Driver flees car crash, abandons son in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A driver surnamed Chen (陳) and his 6-year-old son crashed down a 30-meter hillside on Provincial Highway 18 in Chiayi County around 9 a.m. on Monday (Jan. 8).

Police found that the boy had bruises on his face and pain in his abdomen. However, the driver, 46, had mysteriously disappeared as police searched the area to identify the cause of the accident, per UDN.

Rescue personnel descend hillside to search for driver. (Chiayi County Fire Department photo)

The boy was sent to St. Martin de Porres Hospital, but the driver is still missing. The Chiayi County Rescue Association is assisting in the search, with the help of a drone.

Police have determined that Chen escaped immediately after the accident. The roads in Chiayi’s mountainous area are winding with many switchbacks.

Police warned drivers to go slowly and pay attention to road conditions and other vehicles.

Workers search hillside for missing driver. (Chiayi County Fire Department photo)